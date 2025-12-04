Federal Polytechnic, Oko Appoints New Deputy Rector

Dr. Ferguson Chukwudozie Ezeokafor has been elected as the Deputy Rector (Administration) of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, following a vote by the institution’s Academic Board.

The election took place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, during a meeting of the Academic Board (AB) presided over by the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, who also serves as the Board Chairman.

Dr. Ezeokafor, currently the Director of Academic Planning, was nominated alongside Dr. Elias Okeke, Head of the Department of Chemistry, in accordance with the provisions of the Polytechnic Act. Dr. Ezeokafor secured the highest number of votes to emerge as the Deputy Rector.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ezeokafor thanked the Rector and members of the Academic Board for the trust placed in him and pledged to work closely with the Rector to reposition the institution as a citadel of excellence and pride.

A Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy and a Fellow of Certified National Accountants, Dr. Ezeokafor has held several key positions at the polytechnic, including Chairman of the Teaching Staff Appraisal Committee, Chairman of the Committee on Harmonization of Teaching Courses, Member of the Federal Polytechnic Oko Tenders Board Committee, Member of the Council Committee on Academic Matters, Affiliation and Accreditation, and Member of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

Dr. Ezeokafor will succeed Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe, whose tenure ends on December 17, 2025.