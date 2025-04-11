Federal Pensioners Faults Call For NUP’s Executives Dissolution

Share

The leadership of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners (FCSP) branch has condemned recent calls for the dissolution of the national executive of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) by a group identified as Concerned FCSP.

This was as the FCSP urged all pensioners to focus on supporting the leadership of NUP, which it said has worked tirelessly to maintain peace and unity across its branches Chairman of FCSP, Fredrick Eguaoba, who called on all members and the general public to ignore the calls for the dissolution of a duly elected executive body in a statement yesterday in Abuja, alleged that certain individuals resort to discrediting others simply because they were no longer in positions of power.

Eguaoba urged members of the Concerned FCSP to return to the union’s fold and contribute meaningfully to its development rather than waste energy and resources on what he described as a “campaign fueled by cronyism.”

