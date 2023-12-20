Federal Lawmaker Splashes N2.4m On 12 Law School Students

A member of the National Assembly, representing the Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Akpanke has donated N200,000 each to 12 of his constituents, who are in the Nigerian Law schools across the country.

This is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Mr. Akobi Nelson and made available to journalists in Abuja on yesterday.

The statement explained that Akpanke, while presenting the money to the beneficiaries charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the Constituency.

The federal lawmaker said that the gesture was part of his promise during his campaign to contribute to the growth and development of education in the area.

He also noted that, the financial assistance was without political or ethnic affiliations.

He said that it was to assist them to cushion the effects of hardship occasioned by the removal of the petroleum subsidy in the country.

Akpanke said, “We cherish education and one of the ways through which we can impact our society is to give unfettered access to education and assist our students.”

He charged them to be exceptional ambassadors not only of the legal profession but also of their federal constituency.

He also urged them to use their legal knowledge and prospective expertise to positively impact their respective communities, in a bid to promote justice and equity in the society.