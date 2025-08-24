Federal Lawmaker Secures Employment For 1,300 Ebonyi Youths

The Member representing Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has announced that he secured employment opportunities for 1,300 Ebonyi youths in various Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

Ogah disclosed this at Ohatekwe Amegu Ikwo during the 2025 Women Constituency August Meeting, organized by his wife, Mrs. Mary Ogah, for women of the constituency.

The annual event brought together participants from the 31 wards that make up Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker, who also runs the Chiboy Foundation, revealed that the foundation has supported widows by facilitating job placements for them in federal agencies. He cautioned constituents against politicians who spread misinformation about the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Mary Ogah explained that the August Meeting was organized to celebrate and empower women while assisting the less privileged.

“This is a federal constituency August Meeting, an annual event where different companies partner with members of the constituency. Our women are excited to be here; we create awareness, and we educate and support the less privileged,” she said.

In her remarks, the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Mary Maudline Nwifuru, commended Mrs. Ogah for her dedication to uplifting women and providing relief to vulnerable members of society. She was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barr. (Mrs.) Felicia Nwankpuma.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mrs. Euphemia Nwali, also lauded Hon. Ogah for his quality representation, describing the August Meeting as a significant event for women to discuss issues affecting their welfare.

The event featured lectures on virtues of motherhood and healthy living, as well as the distribution of gift items, including bags of rice, garri, tomatoes, onions, and cartons of spaghetti.

Dignitaries present included the wife of the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mrs. Florence Odunwa; Chairperson of Ezza South Local Government, Mrs. Euphemia Nwali; Mrs. Uzoma Nwankwo; members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council; stakeholders; women’s groups; and other leaders of thought.