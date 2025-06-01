Federal Lawmaker Pays WAEC, JAMB Fees For Students

Share

The Member representing Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah (OON), has paid the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for 1,500 students and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees for 1,158 students.

Ogah, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Services, made the announcement in Ohatekwe, Ikwo, during the formal flag-off of a multipronged empowerment initiative.

The event included the distribution of farming inputs, scholarship awards, ceremonial payments for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB fees, and financial support to law students.

As part of the initiative, Ogah also distributed 5,000 bags of fertilizers and rice seedlings to farmers to support the ongoing planting season.

“I am an APC man, and in a bid to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, we paid WAEC fees for 1,500 students and JAMB fees for 1,158,” Ogah said.

“We have also paid fees for 200 students in Junior Secondary Schools, distributed 5,000 bags of fertilizers, and provided rice seedlings to farmers.”

According to him, ₦44 million was paid for NECO, ₦73 million for WAEC, while scholarships awarded gulped ₦91 million in total.

On expectations from beneficiaries, Ogah expressed optimism that the support would translate into a bumper harvest for farmers and better academic performance from the students.

Reflecting on the two years of President Tinubu’s administration, Ogah praised the federal government’s strides in improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, stating that his efforts are aimed at mirroring that progress at the constituency level.

Flagging off the ceremony, the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Maudline Nwifuru, lauded Ogah for the gesture, describing him as a leader in tune with the realities of life.

“Today, we see a leader in Hon. Ogah whose initiative aligns perfectly with the People’s Charter of Needs mantra of the state government,” she said, urging beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and emphasizing that no child should be denied access to education.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Emegha, described Ogah as a worthy ambassador of the people.

“We are here today to empower our farmers and students. You are representing us well. Thank you for making APC proud,” Emegha stated.

Other goodwill messages came from former Senator representing Ebonyi Central, Dr. Emmanuel Onwe; Chairman of Ikwo LGA, Mr. Sunday Nwankwo; and a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Okeagu Ogada, among others.

The event was attended by members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, community leaders, and party stakeholders.

Share