Federal Lawmaker Organises Ramadan Lecture In Badagry

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on Friday organised an Annual Ramadan lecture with the topic: ” Governance and Continuity: Islamic Perspective”.

In his message, the popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Issa, urged Nigerians to use their votes to flush out elective office holders who are self-centred in 2027. Issa, who is popularly called Baba Ote, advised Mr Sesi Whingan Annual Ramadan lecture on Saturday in Badagry.

The cleric said that some politicians who are called to lead the people, when they get there, instead of giving their people dividends of democracy, decided to keep them for their family alone.

‘Any politicians who didn’t recognise the voters who helped them in the election should be voted out in 2027.

“But any political office holders who did well in his first tenure should be given another opportunity again,” he said.

The cleric said that Nigerians should reject money for votes during the election period so that politicians should serve them better. Issa said that they had heard the activities of Whingan, the Badagry lawmaker in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“We have come here today because we heard your lawmaker is doing great work for you and the gathering and responses from the Badagry people have shown it,” he said. In his remarks, Whingan urged Nigerians to use this fasting period to pray development of the country.