Federal Lawmaker Flags-Off Free Medical Outreach For 25,000 Constituents

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Constituency of Ebonyi State at the House of Representatives, Hon Nkemkanma Kama, has restated that no fewer than 25,000 persons would benefit from his ongoing free medical outreach across his constituency.

Nkemkanma made this disclosure at the weekend, while flagging-off the outreach programme at Oshiri community in Onicha Local government Area of the State.

He said the outreach programme would take place in 13 centres across the three Local Government Areas that make up the constituency.

Kama said he would sustain the medical outreach for his constituents to enhance their health wellbeing.

“The medical outreach would be conducted bi-annually as about 16,000 indigents benefitted from last year’s outreach”

“We are expecting about 25,000 beneficiaries this year as we have included surgeries, cancer screening, among others.

“We have already distributed 100 glasses since morning and I have directed that arrangements should be made for more 100”

Kama reiterated that complicated or severe cases, were being referred to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH) for adequate medical attention.

“We don’t want to be doing good and situations would arise, that is why I am shouting that we should handle the cases we can handle, and refer the severe cases to DUFUTH”.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his support to his activities which had made him excel in the House of Representatives.

“He is only interested in whoever is working for the people and not the political party one belongs”

“We would continue doing our best for Oshiri people and other constituents and the ones we can’t do, we plead with the governor to intervene,” Kama said.

Earlier in a remark, the State Commissioner for Health Dr Moses Ekuma represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Lawrence Ezeogo, commended the lawmaker for the outreach and urged the people to ensure they promote their health wellbeing.

The Commissioner said that Governor Nwifuru was interested in the people’s health, and whoever supplements his strides in the sector would be appreciated.

“We are here because you are on the right track by taking care of the health of your people, we have gone round and saw the caliber of Doctors engaged to undertake this outreach, they are consultants from reputable hospitals”

“What you are doing here is to complement the efforts of the present government, the government is happy with you, that’s why the Ministry of Health brought mobile X-ray to support this program”

“The State Ministry of Health will continue to give you all the necessary support because your programmes are in tandem with the policies and programmes of Governor Nwifuru administration”

In his words of appreciation, a stakeholder of the community Chief Samuel Akuma Igbota, extolled the lawmaker for the initiative.

“This is another Azu Agboti of Ebonyi South, we voted for him because he assured us he won’t disappoint and from all assessments, he has not disappointed us.”

Corroborating, Hon John Igboke said that the outreach was fantastic as people came out in their numbers to be part of the programme.

“The people are getting treatment free of charge and that’s what people want in governance, I pray that God would continue to protect and promote the Lawmaker.”

Responding, one of the beneficiaries of the medical outreach Mrs Okike Elizabeth, said she was happy with the outreach.

“We thank the Lawmaker for making our health and welfare his priority, our prayer is that God will protect him so that he will continue to represent us well”

It would be noted that Hon Nkemkanma Kama, was elected into the House of Representative under the platform of Labour Party (LP), in the last 2023 general election.

