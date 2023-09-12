Federal Lawmaker Empowers 4,500 Constituents

Worried by the economic downturn in the country, the Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has empowered 4,500 constituent members to cushion the hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidies on petroleum.

The senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, told newsmen during the flag-off of the program in the Mangu local government area of the state said the exercise, which involved the disbursement of funds and training, was meant to cover the five local governments within the senatorial district.

He pointed out that the program was part of his efforts to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially the victims of the recent crisis in his constituency.

“President Tinubu meant well for the country; what we are passing through in the country is part of the efforts of his administration to rejig the economy and reposition it. Without removing this subsidy, the economy might further nosedive to an abysmal level.

“So this empowerment program is specifically designed to support the vulnerable—the women, youth, and elderly—in this difficult time,” he said.

He admonished the elderly to continue to pray for the country, especially those in leadership positions, adding that Nigeria needs their prayers to overcome the multitude of challenges confronting the nation.

Earlier, the Senator, while in the Kanam local government area of the state, paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kanam.

His Royal Highness Alh Muhammadu Mu’azu Muhammadu intimated the Royal Father with his mission and federal government policies.

He called on the people of his constituency to always cooperate with the security agencies and report any threat to peace to the appropriate authority.

Responding, his royal highness, Alh Muhammadu Mu’azu Muhammadu ll, appreciates the senator for his prompt intervention in coming up with an empowerment program in a time like this.

The monarch said such a policy would go a long way toward cushioning the pains of the targeted beneficiaries in no small measure and enjoined the senator to target massive youth empowerment in the area of securing their job opportunities, especially for the school’s graduates.