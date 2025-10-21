Federal Lawmaker Empowers 100 Vulnerable Women With Entrepreneurship Skills

A member of the House of Representatives representing Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, Jeremiah Umaru, has empowered over 100 widows and other vulnerable women across the 35 electoral wards of his constituency with various entrepreneurship skills.

Speaking during the event held on Tuesday in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, the lawmaker said the initiative formed part of his empowerment blueprint aimed at supporting women and other vulnerable groups to achieve economic independence.

Represented by his wife, Mrs. Sarah Umaru, the lawmaker explained that the programme was designed to promote self-reliance and inclusive economic growth among women in the area.

He noted that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the 35 electoral wards, irrespective of religion, tribe, or political affiliation, to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

Umaru disclosed that the women were trained in soap making, baking, and cake production, equipping them with practical skills that would enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities.

He added that the training was also designed to provide startup kits and support for the women to establish or expand their businesses.

“This empowerment is about giving our women the skills and confidence to become economically active. We will continue to expand this initiative to reach more beneficiaries in the coming months,” he said.

The legislator urged the beneficiaries to put the skills acquired into productive use, start small businesses, and support one another. He also appealed to community members to patronize the women’s products to help sustain their ventures.

The facilitator of the training, Mrs. Christiana Wana, explained that the programme focused on producing familiar, locally marketable items that would generate quick income for the participants. She encouraged the women to take the opportunity seriously and apply the knowledge gained to uplift their families.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mercy Augustine expressed gratitude to Hon. Umaru for his generosity and commitment to women’s empowerment.

“We are thankful to our representative for remembering the widows and vulnerable women. With these skills, we can now support our families and contribute to the community,” she said.

She also prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the lawmaker, urging him to sustain his efforts to improve the lives of the less privileged in the constituency.