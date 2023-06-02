Federal High Court To Commence Annual Holiday July 24

The Chief Justice (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho on Friday announced that the court’s annual vacation for 2023 will start on July 24.

Tsoho disclosed this in a statement issued by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, the FHC’s Assistant Director of Information and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the CJ, the vacation which would begin on Monday, July 24, would end on Friday, September 15.

The statement reads, “By virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces it’s 2023 Annual Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

“The vacation will commence from July 24 to Sept. 15.

“The court shall resume sitting on Sept. 18. This is in order for Hon. judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.”

According to the statement, consequently, the litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them.