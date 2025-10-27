The Federal High Court has announced plans to hold its annual judges’ conference and 2025/2026 new legal year celebration between December 15 and 18.

The announcement was made public on Monday, October 27, in a circular issued by the court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho and made available to newsmen by the court’s spokesperson, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher.

According to a statement, the new legal year and annual judges’ conference will be held at the court’s headquarters in Abuja from December 15 to 18.

The statement partly reads, “The annual conference serves as a pivotal forum for reflection, evaluation, and strategic planning towards improving the administration of justice and enhancing judicial efficiency.

“It also marks the ceremonial opening of the new legal year. A detailed notice regarding the vacation period will be issued in due course.