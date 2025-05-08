Federal High Court Dismisses MultiChoice Suit, Rules FCCPC Lacks Authority To Fix Prices

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, challenging the regulatory intervention of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in its recent subscription price hike.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice James Kolawole Omotoso ruled that the suit was an abuse of court process, noting that similar legal proceedings were already ongoing in another jurisdiction. The court held that MultiChoice should have pursued its claims within the original proceedings rather than initiating a fresh suit.

In a detailed ruling, Justice Omotoso affirmed that while the FCCPC possesses broad investigative authority under its establishing Act, it does not have the power to fix or suspend prices except where the President has expressly delegated such authority.

“In this instant case, no such delegation from the President was presented to the court,” the judge stated. “The power to fix prices is exclusively that of the President. Any decision taken without such delegation is a nullity.”

The court emphasized that Nigeria operates a free-market economy, granting service providers the right to determine their pricing structures. Consumers, the judge added, remain free to accept or reject such pricing.

Justice Omotoso further ruled that the FCCPC’s directive ordering MultiChoice to suspend its price adjustment infringed upon the company’s right to a fair hearing and amounted to selective regulatory enforcement.

He also rejected the FCCPC’s assertion that MultiChoice held a dominant market position, describing the claim as unsubstantiated.

“The use of services like those offered by the plaintiff is discretionary and not essential. Nigeria can do without it,” the judge remarked.

He cautioned that regulatory overreach, particularly in the form of unauthorized price control, could deter investment and destabilize economic growth.

The court concluded that while the FCCPC retains the authority to investigate anti-competitive behavior and consumer protection violations, it must operate strictly within the bounds of the law and cannot impose pricing directives without proper legal empowerment.

The dispute arose after MultiChoice announced a subscription rate increase of up to 25% on March 1, 2025, citing rising inflation and increased operational costs.

The FCCPC responded by challenging the move, seeking regulatory review and threatening sanctions — actions that prompted MultiChoice to initiate legal proceedings.

