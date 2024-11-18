Federal High Court Begins Christmas Vacation, Dec 16

Share

Judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria are to proceed on 2024 Christmas vacation on Monday, December 16, 2024.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the Judges are to return to work on Monday, January 6, 2025.

However, normal court sittings would commence on Tuesday, the 7th of January, 2025, in all judicial divisions of the court across the country.

This is Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

During the vacation period, the three core judicial divisions; Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt, will, as usual, remain functional and open to the litigating public throughout the vacation.

However, only matters relating to enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels and matters that concern dire national interest shall be entertained by the vacation judges.

In Abuja Division, Justices Emeka Nwite and M. S. Liman will serve as vacation judges, while Lagos Division will have Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac Dipeolu on the Bench.

The Port-Harcourt Judicial Division is to have Hon. Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed as vacation Judges. According to the circular, the Chief Judge wished his fellow brother judges a wonderful christmas and new year in advance.

