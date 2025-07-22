Federal High Court Begins 2025 Vacation July 28, Urgent Cases In Key Divisions

The Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) will proceed on its 2025 annual vacation beginning Monday, July 28, 2025, and ending Tuesday, September 16, 2025, according to an official circular issued by the Chief Judge, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

This vacation is in line with Order 46, Rule 4(d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, and is designed to give judges a period of rest and preparation ahead of the new legal year.

Court sittings will formally resume on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

In a statement released by Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, Director of Information for the Court, it was confirmed that only cases of extreme urgency will be entertained during the vacation.

To this end, three core judicial divisions – Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt – will remain operational with designated vacation judges.

Vacation Judges by Division: Abuja Division: Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice Mohammed Liman, Lagos Division: Justice Isaac Dehinde Dipeolu and Justice Musa Kakaki, Port Harcourt Division: Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A. T. Mohammed

The court advised litigants and members of the public to approach the nearest functional division for urgent matters during this period.

Chief Judge Tsoho extended his best wishes to his colleagues, encouraging them to use the break to rejuvenate for the coming legal year.