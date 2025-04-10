Federal High Court Announces 2025 Easter Vacation Schedule

Share

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has released its official schedule for the 2025 Easter Vacation, alongside the list of designated Vacation Judges, as announced in a circular signed by the Chief Judge, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

According to the circular, the Easter Vacation will commence on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and run through Monday, April 28, 2025. Regular court sittings across all judicial divisions are set to resume on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The vacation period is in line with Order 46, Rule 4(C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

During the vacation, only the court’s core judicial divisions in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt will remain operational to address cases of extreme urgency.

Matters to be handled include enforcement of fundamental rights, issues involving the arrest or release of vessels, and cases of significant national interest.

The Chief Judge also named the Vacation Judges assigned to oversee these urgent matters in the respective divisions:

Abuja Judicial Division:

– Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite

– Hon. Justice Musa S. Liman

Lagos Judicial Division:

– Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko

– Hon. Justice Isaac I. Dipeolu

Port Harcourt Judicial Division:

– Hon. Justice Phoebe M. Ayua

– Hon. Justice Adamu T. Mohammed

Justice Tsoho directed all Vacation Judges and heads of divisions to promptly refer any issues requiring urgent attention or directives to his office during the period.

In a goodwill message conveyed through Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, the Director of Information at the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge extended warm Easter greetings to his colleagues, wishing them a peaceful and reflective holiday season.

The announcement underscores the court’s commitment to ensuring justice delivery remains uninterrupted, even during the vacation, for matters of critical importance to the nation and its citizens.

