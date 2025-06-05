Federal H’Court Announces Passing Of  Ex-Chief Judge Abutu

Share

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has announced the passing of a former Chief Judge of the court, Hon. Justice Daniel Dantsoho Abutu.

According to family sources, the former Chief Judge, who hailed from Kogi State, died on June 3, 2025, after a brief illness. He was 79 years old, having been born on March 15, 1946.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, Esq., the court described the late jurist as a man who served both the court and the nation with distinction.

“He was known for his unwavering commitment to justice and administrative excellence. His leadership and contributions have left indelible marks on the judiciary and the legal community at large,” the statement read.

“The Federal High Court extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends, and all who were touched by his exemplary life and service.

“Further announcements will be made in due course. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Justice Abutu served as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court from November 11, 2009, until his statutory retirement on March 15, 2011.

