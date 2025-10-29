Federal Govt College, Lagos, Elects New EXCO

The Federal Government College, Ugwolawo Old Students’ Association Lagos Chapter has elected a new executive committee to run the affairs of the Chapter for the next two years.

In a statement released to the New Telegraph by the association on Wednesday, the new Executive will be led by Ndanusa David Amihere as Chapter President. Amihere passed out of FGC Ugwolawo in 1989 and went to study the Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin, where he became National President Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Students’ Association NUTASA.

Amihere is currently the Director of Operations of Towncriers Limited, a leading Experiential Ui Company in Nigeria.

Other newly elected members of the EXCO are Theresa Okeibunor as Vice President, Uju James–Nwokocha as Secretary General, Ameh Adams Makolo as Deputy Secretary General, Obinna Ugwu – Welfare Secretary, Tony Mgbeji as Treasurer and Victor Ebuna was elected Auditor.

The new Executive is taking over from the Genevieve Davies-led Executive, who led the Chapter meritoriously for two years.