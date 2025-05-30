‘Federal Government’s Policies On Agric Reflating Economy’

Share

The Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s government is doing his best as part of his renewed hope agenda to reflate growth and development in the nation’s agric sector by turning outdated tides to a more prosperous, robust, pragmatic commercial agriculture in the country.

Abdullahi, in an interview with New Telegraph, explained that the nation’s agric sector had been suffering from neglect from past administrations that believed it was a wasteful venture.

He said the current government’s interest in agric development was fostering a sectoral partnership worth billions of naira for the country.

According to the him, in a major boost to commercial agriculture in Nigeria, significant investment has been deployed into rice production infrastructure by conglomerates in a bid to boost food production.

He pinpointed climate change, population growth, economic volatility, and outdated agricultural practices as key drivers of food insecurity in Nigeria.

He emphasised the urgency of building resilient agricultural systems capable of withstanding shocks and feeding the growing population.

“Agriculture is more than an economic activity—it is the heartbeat of rural communities, the bedrock of national stability, and the pathway to sustainable development,” he said.

“So, Mr. President’s renewed hope economic development agenda is to ensuring food security is not just a goal, but a strategic priority,” he added.

Abdullahi stated that the ministry had been working in building resilience against hunger and addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges through a robust dialogue and actionable strategies.

In deed, he called for collective action in tackling the crisis, stating: “Food insecurity has assumed a worrisome dimension and requires the participation of every Nigerian, including the academia. The solution is simple—own a farm.”

He revealed that the ministry was working hand in hand with researchers, universities and agric extension service workers in turning around the nation’s agric sector.

According to him, government will partners states to mandate all agriculture students to engage in hands-on farming, allocating land plots and aquaculture resources for practical training.

He stressed the need for systemic reform, saying: “Breaking the vicious cycle of food insecurity requires paradigm shifts in policy, adequate funding, institutional coordination, and technology adoption.”

He also mentioned that government had designed various programmes to spark innovative thinking, promote research, and share best practices to tackle Nigeria’s pressing agricultural challenges.

Speaking further, Abdullahi reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to advancing agriculture by partnering with River Basin Development Authority (RBDA), saying this collaboration would focus on expanding agricultural output, enhancing water resource management, and empowering youth through agribusiness initiatives.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of River Basin Authorities in driving rural development and ensuring food security, despite past challenges.

He also highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to support smallholder farmers, with plans to ease access to farm inputs, improve irrigation systems, and enhance infrastructure.

He also addressed the impact of insecurity on farming communities, particularly where farmers have been displaced by violent herders, noting that the government is actively working to ensure safety and restore access to farmlands.

