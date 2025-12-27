Federal Fire Service Contains Tanker Fire At In Gombe

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), Gombe State Command, has successfully contained a tanker fire incident that occurred while a fuel tanker was off-loading diesel at the Rain Oil Filling Station in Tumfure, Gombe State.

The swift intervention of firefighters prevented the situation from escalating into a major disaster in the densely commercial area.

According to the Service, firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call.

Through prompt and professional firefighting operations, the inferno was brought under control before the tanker could be completely engulfed.

The affected area is located close to several filling stations, business centres and the NNPC Depot, making the incident particularly sensitive.

FFS disclosed that the timely response averted a potential chain reaction and safeguarded properties estimated at over ₦500 million. No loss of life was recorded during the incident.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging operators of petroleum facilities to strictly adhere to safety standards, especially during product discharge operations.

The Federal Fire Service also commended officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Tumfure Division, and the Department of State Services (DSS) for providing security support that enabled firefighters to effectively carry out their duties.