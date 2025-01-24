New Telegraph

Federal Civil Service Commission Denies Ongoing Recruitment

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has officially debunked the claims circulating on various media platforms regarding advertised vacancies and recruitment in the Commission.

In a press release issued on Thursday, January 23, 2024, and signed by Taiwo Hassan on behalf of the Honourable Chairman, the Commission categorically said the information is false and did not originate from its office.

The Commission clarified that any mention of its official website or the name of the Director of Recruitment and Appointment in connection with ongoing recruitment is entirely fictitious.

It has urged members of the public to disregard such claims and exercise caution to avoid falling victim to recruitment fraud syndicates.

FCSC further emphasized that there is no current recruitment exercise underway.

It assured Nigerians that any legitimate recruitment activity would be announced through verified channels, including national newspapers and the Commission’s official website.

The Federal Civil Service Commission reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in its processes while cautioning the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious recruitment activities.

