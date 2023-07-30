Federal Character: Wase, Adepoju Hold Crucial Meeting On Commission’s Effectiveness

In a bid to ensure that the fundamental aim of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) is achieved, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Ahmed Idris Wase, and Deputy Chairman of the committee, Dr Adebayo Adepoju, on Sunday held a crucial meeting.

Wase, representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, and Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the National Assembly, described the meeting as a promising display of collaboration and dedication to their legislative duties.

The meeting, according to them, marked a significant step towards achieving the fundamental aim of the commission.

During their interaction, which took place at Wase’s residence in Abuja, the lawmakers engaged in fruitful discussions, sharing success stories, experiences, and humble beginnings.

Wase, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who was impressed by Adepoju’s track record and approach to legislative duties, assured the Ibarapa-born lawmaker of legislative excellence.

He congratulated Adepoju and expressed his commitment to working together to fulfil the commission’s objectives.

Adepoju, in his remarks, made known his eagerness to learn from the wealth of legislative experience that Wase possesses, adding that the meeting showcased the commitment of both lawmakers to fostering a harmonious working relationship, aimed at achieving the goals of the Federal Character Commission.

With their shared determination and dedication, there is optimism that Wase and Adepoju will make significant progress in promoting fairness, equity, and inclusivity through their roles in the House Committee on Federal Character.