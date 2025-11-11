FEDA Invests $75m In Spiro To Drive Africa’s Electric Mobility Revolution

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development equity impact investment arm of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has announced a $75 million strategic investment in Spiro, a leading African electric mobility and clean energy company.

The investment marks a major milestone in Africa’s growing transition toward sustainable transportation and aligns with ongoing efforts across the continent and in Nigeria to build a green, technology-driven automotive ecosystem.

The announcement comes amid renewed momentum by the Nigerian government to fast-track its clean energy and automotive transition.

In July, the Federal Government launched the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) a framework designed to train and certify a new generation of technicians and engineers for the emerging green mobility sector.

Afreximbank, through FEDA, said the investment in Spiro aligns with its broader automotive strategy, which seeks to develop an integrated manufacturing ecosystem across Africa.

“This investment is fully aligned with Afreximbank’s broader automotive strategy to develop integrated manufacturing ecosystems by fostering strategic partnerships across the entire value chain, from technology providers to local industrial champions,” the bank stated on its website on Monday.