Fed University Gusau Chancellor, Elechi Dies At 93

Share

The Chancellor of Federal University Gusau Zamfara State, HRH Elechi Ewa Elechi, has passed on.

Elechi who is the traditional ruler of Ohaisu autonomous community, Afikpo in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State died at the age of 93 after brief illness.

A statement signed by his son, Elechi Ewa Elechi, said the first-class monarch died when he was needed most for his wise counsel and guidance, describing his death as a colossal loss.

“It is with absolute submission to the divine will of the Almighty God that the Royal Family of Isuoha I of Ohaisu Autonomous Community regrets to announce the passage of our father, His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Engr/Arch Ewa Elechi, the Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Autonomous Community and Chancellor, Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State

“The first class Traditional Ruler who mounted the Traditional Stool of Ohaisu Autonomous Community on 25th Day of October 2003 as Isu-Oha I, joined his ancestors on Friday,22nd November 2024 at the age of 93

“His ascension to the great beyond at this period we all needed him most for his wise counsels and guidance is devastating and a big loss to the Royal family, Ohaisu Autonomous Community, Afikpo LGA, Ebonyi State and the Country at large

“In this our period of mourning, we solicit your prayers to pull through

“Further announcements regarding the burial arrangements will be communicated in due course”, the statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us: