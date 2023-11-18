Fed Poly Female Student Murdered In Kwara

A female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, in Kwara State, Toyin Bamidele, has reportedly been murdered in her rented apartment outside the school campus by people who are yet to be identified.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the dastardly incident occurred on Thursday, while the assailants are said to be at large.

Until her death, she was a Higher National Diploma student in the Department of Food Technology.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Polytechnic, Mrs Folake Oyinloye, confirmed the incident, saying the institution’s management, alongside security agencies, has commenced investigations to unravel the mystery and the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

She said: “The management condemns this inhumane act in strong terms, as it is strange in the polytechnic community.

“While the circumstances behind the incident remain unknown, investigations are currently ongoing to reveal the identity of the evil occurrence by the appropriate security agencies and, as a matter of urgency, to fish out the culprits.”