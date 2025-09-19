Fed Poly Ekowe Crisis: Only Rector’s Removal Will Guarantee Industrial Harmony – Workers

Workers at the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe in Bayelsa State, have maintained that only the removal of the Rector of the institution, Dr Agbabiaka Lukman, will guarantee industrial harmony at the institution, which has been shut down since July 11.

The worker said that the removal of the rector will pave the way for his investigations into breaching the Polytechnic Act.

The workers, however, described the suspension of an emergency Governing Council meeting to resolve the lingering labour dispute on grounds of insecurity as false and misleading.

The workers under the auspices of Non-Academic Staff Union, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Politechnics (SSANIP) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a joint statement condemned the false alarm to justify the suspension of the reconciliatory meeting as a ploy to sabotage the Governing Council from investigating the allegations levelled against the Rector.

The joint statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa was signed by the leadership of the three unions, SSANIP, ASUP and NASU as Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the unions in Federal Polytechnic Ekowe in Bayelsa.

Deacon Charles Arogo, Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic chapter of SSANIP, Mr Etebu Ebifiye, Chairman of NASU and Mr Woyengitonye Abadani, ASUP branch Chairman, endorsed the statement.

The workers regretted that resorting to false claims of insecurity where there is none was a clear act of sabotage against the Bayelsa and Federal government’s efforts to attract investments.

According to the unions, the Ekowe community and indeed Bayelsa remain peaceful as ongoing projects in the institution were progressing, as contractors were on site in the institution and the ongoing nearby Yenagoa-Oporoma road.

They expressed confidence in the capacity of the newly redeployed Chairman of the Governing Council, Ajimi, to resolve the dispute and urged the Minister of Education to allow the Governing Council to play its statutory role.

The statement reads: “The newly redeployed Governing Council Chairman, Dr Baba Gana Ajimi, from Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State, upon assumption of duty, moved decisively to end the protracted impasse between the management and staff unions of Federal Polytechnic Ekowe.

“To this end, he convened an emergency Governing Council meeting for 16th September 2025, aimed at restoring order to the institution.

“In a brazen act of sabotage, the Rector, Dr Agbabiaka Lukman Adegoke, vehemently refused to finance the Council meeting and instead dashed to Abuja to seek political cover.

“Disturbingly, he was allegedly shielded by the Director, Directorate of Polytechnic and Allied Institutions, Dr Ejeh A. Usman, in the Federal Ministry of Education, who jointly instructed the Council Chairman, who was already in Yenagoa, not to proceed with the meeting.

“This last-minute directive, citing ‘insecurity, ‘ was issued after most Council Members had travelled to Bayelsa to fulfil their statutory responsibilities.

“This is a calculated plot, executed in connivance, to deliberately escalate the crisis and give false justification to the Rector’s sponsored demand, channelled through the NAPS president to flippantly call for relocation of the institution from the Ekowe community.

“It is alarming that the Rector, aided by his Abuja-based collaborators, now masquerades as a “security expert” to suppress a lawful Governing Council meeting, which is a clear case of abated insubordination against the governing council.

“Their excuse stands exposed as false, contradicted by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa Commands, both of which confirmed there is no security threat in either Ekowe or Yenagoa.

“Furthermore, the so-called insecurity alarm is nothing but an insult to the people of Bayelsa State, and a grossly ungrateful attempt to discredit the tireless efforts of the Bayelsa State Government in sustaining peace and security across the state,” the unions stated..

It would be recalled that Dr Olawale Adebisi, the former Chairman, Governing Council of the Polytechnic, on August 6, set up a five-member panel to investigate allegations raised against the rector; however, three weeks ago, Adebisi was swapped with Ajimi.

When contacted for an update on the face-off, Mr Nimizuo Pereseigha, Public Relations Officer of Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, who earlier said that the management remained committed to peaceful resolution of the dispute through dialogue, declined comment.