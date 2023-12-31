Fed Med Varsity’ll Open Up More Development in Kwale –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said he has approved 15 hectares of land as a take-off site for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state. Oborevwori disclosed this when he received leaders and stakeholders of the Ndokwa nation led by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor, who expressed appreciation to the Ndokwa and Anioma nation for their support to his administration and during his mother-in-law’s funeral, assured that he would continue to provide equitable leadership for all Deltans. He said: “I have just ap- proved the take-off land for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences. The community has given out over 100 hectares of land for the Permanent site including 15 hectares which the Delta State School of Marine Technology used before they moved to their permanent site.

“We want development for Deltans and if that school comes, it will open up the entire area and I can assure you that more developments will come to your area”. Oborevwori further remarked that because he was focused on development of all parts of the state, he had deliberately avoided citing any project in his Osubi community. “We are trying our best and we have been having high commendations and we will continue to work in the interest of the people.

I must tell you that the Ani- oma people generally have been very supportive. “Let us continue to pray for the success of this ad- ministration but I know that 2024 will be greater and better than this year 2023,” he stated.