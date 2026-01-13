Fed Chair Powell Hits Out At ‘Unprecedented’ Probe By US Justice Department

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, reports said on Sunday.

In a highly unusual move, Powell disclosed that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) served the agency with subpoenas and threatened a criminal indictment over testimony he gave to a Senate committee about renovations to Federal Reserve buildings.

Calling the probe “unprecedented”, Powell said he believed it was opened due to Donald Trump’s anger over the Fed’s refusal to cut interest rates despite repeated public pressure from the president. Trump said he did not “know anything” about the investigation.

The DoJ has been contacted for comment. Until now, the long-running feud between Trump and Powell has been largely one-sided with the US president calling the banker “Mr. Too Late” and a “numbskull”. Powell’s statement on Sunday is the first time he has publicly and robustly pushed back against Trump as he warned that the independence of the US central bank is at stake.