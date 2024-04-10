FEC Urges Support For Tinubu As Muslims Mark Eid-el-Fitr

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 2024 Ramadan fast. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on behalf of FEC, urged the Muslim faithful to continue to reflect on the lessons of the fast which include love, sacrifice, endurance, obedience and compassion. Akume, in a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, urged Nigerians to be optimistic in their support for the President and to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability, development and growth of the nation.

