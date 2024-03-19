FEC Urged To Review N12.7bn Meter Installation Contract

...Contract followed due process – Minister

The Executive Director at PowerUp Initiatives For Electricity Rights (PowerUp Nigeria), Adetayo Adegbemle, on Tuesday called on the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to review the award of N12.7 billion meter installation contract to De Haryor Global Services Limited.

This is has he said that it is a little-known company and urged the FEC to investigate the culprits.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had said the Federal Government has released N12.7 billion to provide meters in army barracks across the country.

But Adegbemle in a statement made available to journalists said prior to this announcement, the company, De Haryor Global Services Limited, was not known to have handled any installation of this magnitude.

He alleged that it is neither a registered Meter Manufacturing/Assemblers Company, nor is it on the list of Manufacturers/Assemblers at the Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Trades.

He also alleged that De Haryor Global Services Limited, is not on the first schedule of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) and that there is no evidence of public tender/bid for this N40bn worth of contract, nor is there any evidence of meeting the Procurement Act procedures.

Adegbemle said: “If anyone insists there’s a public tender, let the person provide the names of other companies that bid for the installations.

“There’s no budgetary allocation for this project, neither in the Ministry of Power nor the Ministry of Finance. A procurement of this magnitude requires FEC approval, no evidence this was sought, or granted.”

But the minister said the contract award followed due process and that the company has been in existence since 2009.

The Minister’s Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, countered Adegbemle.

He said: “The contract was awarded by the previous administration, but it was not funded at the time. There were three bidders for it, and the best of the bids was from De Haryor Global.

“Also, De Haryor was not an SPV, it is a company that has been in existence since 2009. So due process was followed concerning this project. Also, the project value is N12.7billion

“We have about N40 billion for mass metering but not all are going for the army formations metering.”