FEC to Establish 6 Tourism, Cultural Economic Zones

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the proposal for the establishment of six tourism and cultural economic zones in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu, according to the Minister of Arts and Culture, Hanatu Musawa, also approved the establishment of the Presidential Council on Tourism Promotion and Investment. She said the Council approved three memos presented by her ministry.

She said: “The first was the establishment of a tourism and cultural economic zones. “This economic zone is going to be across the country, the six geopolitical zones and the FCT. And really these economic zones will help us to leverage on the regional strength.

“The ministry is actively working and signing MoUs with the different states, looking at the unique peculiarity of every single state.

“So every state, working together with the federal will tell us what they want projected in terms of culture, creativity and tourism. “And the second was the development of adoption of the tourism brands.