FEC: Tinubu Sets Panel To Clear N4trn Debt Owed To Contractors By FG

…as Council endorses new industrial policy, okays ₦58bn for 200 electric buses, ₦187.8bn contract for BOI

Worried by the estimated N4 trillion owed to contractors by the Federal Government, President Bola Tinubu has set up a panel to resolve the bottlenecks and ensure commencement of its settlement.

This came as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the President, on Wednesday, endorsed a new industrial policy.policy, approves N58 billion for the procurement of electric buses and another N187 billion for contracts in the Bank of Industry in the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the President was not pleased with the situation.

Idris said: “He made it very, very clear he is not happy and wants a one-stop solution.

“An important highlight in the course of the FEC meeting is that the President expressed very, very grave displeasure about the fact that contractors are being owed money.

“The DG (Director-General) of the Bureau of Public Procurement actually told the President that about 2000 contractors are being owed money, and this made the President very, very upset.

“So the ministers are going to look into the problem to really find a solution, to find the money to be used in paying the contractors.”

Those Ministers appointed to look into the debt matter were: the Ministers of Finance (and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Works, Dave Umahi; Education, Olatunji Alausa; Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa; and Marine & Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, along with the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Kurfi; and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

“All of them are supposed to sit down, develop a plan as a committee, meet as a committee, and then go to the president to tell him the solution they have found in allocating funds to pay contractors,” he stated.

Onanuga added that the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, briefed the Council on the magnitude of the legacy debts, prompting the President’s directive.

“The mandate is to find the money and fix the problem of paying contractors.

“We need to look at problems. What has been causing this problem? Why have we had the FIRS (Federal Inland Revenue Services) saying we are getting more money and so on, yet we are owing contractors? What could be the cause of this thing?

“That’s why he set up a multi-ministerial committee to look at the problem. He even said that, as a sovereign country, we can go and borrow to pay those contractors. But I think by the time those on the committee meet him today (Wednesday), I think we will find a solution,” he explained.

Minister of State for Trade, Investments and Industry, John Eno, told newsmen that the Council approved five memos.

One of the approvals, according to him, was the supply of 200 units of electric buses at N58 billion to the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s automotive development agenda and accelerating the country’s shift to cleaner mobility.

The Minister said Council also approved N187.8 billion for the design and construction of the Bank of Industry, BOI, headquarters at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, pointing out that the project aligns with the bank’s expanding mandate in national industrialisation.

Describing it as “the most significant approval of the day,” the minister announced that the FEC has formally adopted the Nigerian Industrial Policy 2025, a document developed and validated with national and international partners, including the UNDP.

The policy, he noted, aligns with the President’s Eight-Point Agenda and provides investors with a clear roadmap for Nigeria’s indu