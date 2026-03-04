FEC Revives Adult Literacy Commission

…Places 6-Year Ban On New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the restoration of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education as an independent body.

The Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, also placed a six-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions and also okayed reforms to recognise medical fellowships as PhD equivalents.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, highlighted the revival of the commission, which had earlier been downgraded to a unit in the ministry.

He said, “In view of Mr President, the Chairman of the Council’s expansive agenda to educate over 50 million young adults in the next two to three years, and to make them digitally literate… we sought the approval of the council to revert it to a commission, which Mr President, as chairman of the council, graciously approved.”

He emphasised the urgency amid Nigeria’s literacy crisis, noting, “Today, we have about 56 million Nigerians who are illiterate. We can’t continue to have a high number of illiterate citizens.”

The commission, established in 2013, will now intensify efforts in rural areas using radio, TV, public advocacy, and community schools.

“The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education has done a good job in educating people in the rural areas… So we’re happy today that this commission is back as a commission. Thanks to Mr President for that.”

On medical education, Alausa announced amendments to the National Postgraduate Medical College Act, developed with the Attorney General, to eliminate barriers for super-specialised doctors.

“We need to remove the dichotomy of doctors who spent almost 16 years from medical school and their residency, and then doing their fellowship, becoming super specialised… The kind of degree we need in Nigeria today for doctors is MBBS, Master of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery,” he explained.

The changes address issues where medical professionals require a PhD for professorship despite equivalent expertise. “This set of people in the medical sector has spent more than a year that the average time an average candidate spends getting a PhD. So we need to harmonise that.

After this executive bill has been sent to the National Assembly, the National Postgraduate Medical College will now act as a PhD equivalent.”

He also announced the Council’s major decision, which imposes a six-year moratorium on establishing new universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to prioritise quality and sustainability.

“Today, access is not easy in the country. We have lots of tertiary institutions, both public and private. We need to help these private institutions be sustainable financially,” Alausa said, citing last year’s JAMB, over 2.3 million applicants for fewer than 228,000 university spots in public institutions.

On reducing private university enrollment, he added, “Just last year, we had 2.3 million Nigerians apply to JAMB… What will now happen is that there will be fewer people going to private universities. We need to make private educational institutions sustainable… As we improve quality in public and private universities.”

Alausa reaffirmed his commitment to excellence, declaring, “I’m going to make sure that every single child in this country, every single citizen of this country, gets the highest quality of education that is comparable to anywhere in the world. When you are bringing a country as a gold standard, we’re advancing Nigeria’s education system to meet that.”

The fourth memo, approved, he disclosed, covered insurance for the 180 Federal Unity Schools, including engagement of underwriters for comprehensive fire and general coverage of critical assets.