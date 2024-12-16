FEC Renames UniAbuja To Yakubu Gowon University

Share

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has renamed the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) to Yakubu Gowon University, on Monday, December 16.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris disclosed this while speaking to the House correspondents shortly after the 14th council meeting, which is the last for the year 2024.

The minister emphasised that the proposal to rename the university will be forwarded to the national assembly for formal approval, ensuring that the change is officially recognised. Yakubu Gowon is a retired Nigerian military officer who served as the head of state from 1966 to 1975.

