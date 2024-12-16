""" """

December 16, 2024
December 16, 2024
FEC Renames UniAbuja To Yakubu Gowon University

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has renamed the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) to Yakubu Gowon University, on Monday, December 16.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris disclosed this while speaking to the House correspondents shortly after the 14th council meeting, which is the last for the year  2024.

Speaking with newsmen, Idris said the renaming of UniAbuja is to honour General Yakubu Gowon (retd) who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

The minister emphasised that the proposal to rename the university will be forwarded to the national assembly for formal approval, ensuring that the change is officially recognised.

Yakubu Gowon is a retired Nigerian military officer who served as the head of state from 1966 to 1975.

