FEC Prohibits Foreign Procurements Where Local Alternatives Exist

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new policy tagged: Renewed Hope Nigeria First initiative, which prohibits procurement of goods and services locally available in the country.

The Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu also okayed the establishment of the National Cocoa Management Board (NCMB).

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Renewed Hope Nigeria First Initiative policy was aimed at putting Nigeria “at the centre of all business activities” in the country.

Idris explained that the initiative, to be backed by an Executive Order, was part of efforts to build a bold, confident, and self-reliant economy by investing in local industries and boosting homegrown capacity.

“This is a major shift in government policy. It puts Nigeria—not foreign companies, not imports—at the heart of our national development,” he said.

The Federal Government has directed the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to immediately revise and enforce procurement guidelines to reflect the new policy.

According to Idris, the BPP has been mandated to create a Local Content Compliance Framework for all government contracts and maintain a register of high-quality Nigerian manufacturers and service providers.

Furthermore, all procurement officers currently posted to MDAs would now be redeployed to the BPP to strengthen central oversight, while MDAs have been directed to audit and revise their procurement plans in line with the policy.

“No procurement of foreign goods or services already available locally shall proceed without justification and a written waiver from the BPP,” Idris warned.

According to him, contracts for goods not produced locally must include provisions for technology transfer, local production, or skills development, citing the sugar industry as an example where backward integration would now be enforced under the Sugar Master Plan.

The new directive also came with sanctions. “Breaches will attract consequences, including cancellation of procurement processes and disciplinary action against responsible officers,” the minister added.

The Attorney-General of the Federation has been mandated to prepare the Executive Order that would give the policy full legal backing.

Minister if Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, in his briefing disclosed that the Council approved a draft bill for the establishment of the National Cocoa Management Board (NCMB) to revitalize and regulate Nigeria’s cocoa sub-sector for enhanced economic development.

He said the move was part of the President’s strategic plan to reposition Nigeria as a global cocoa powerhouse and ensure greater prosperity for local cocoa farmers.

According to Kyari, the NCMB would be responsible for regulating all aspects of cocoa production and marketing. It would rehabilitate old plantations, develop new ones, and provide soft credit facilities to support farmers.

The Board would also enforce market rules to ensure quality control and consistency in cocoa exports.

“The NCMB is designed to create a sustainable cocoa economy that contributes significantly to our GDP. It will drive increased domestic consumption, industrialisation, youth participation, and higher foreign exchange earnings,” the Minister stated.

In 2023 alone, Nigeria generated N356.16 billion from cocoa beans and related products. With the NCMB in place, the country is set to challenge cocoa giants such as Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire for greater market share in the global cocoa trade,” he said.

The NCMB bill would be transmitted to the National Assembly shortly for legislative action and enactment.

