FEC Okays Policy On National Home- Grown School Feeding Programme

The National Home- Grown School Feeding Policy was on May 15 approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). This was made known yesterday in a statement by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development Permanent Secretary Nasir Sani- Gwarzo.

The purpose of the policy, among others, is to strengthen ownership and commitment of the programme at the federal and state levels of government, key sectors, and relevant stakeholders; The statement said: “The policy also ensures that the foreseen benefits of the NHGSFP are achieved continuously and sustainably by providing enhanced guidance for the adequate implementation of the programme while providing criteria for future sustainable financing of the NHGSFP in Nigeria.

“In addition, the Programme should reach children in pre-primary education; Out of school children under the Alternative School Programme (ASP) and other vulnerable children.”