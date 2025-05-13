FEC Okays Plan to Cut Drug Prices, Approves Medipool

Share

In order to address the high cost of essential medicines and expand access to quality healthcare in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of a new group purchasing organisation named Medipool.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the move aligned with the President’s directive to ensure lower pharmaceutical prices and boost local drug manufacturing.

Pate said “This has been work; we’ve undertaken for many months. In fact, for almost a year and a half, the government has been trying various ways to reduce drug prices. “Nigerians have been hurting due to rising pharmaceutical costs, which is a global challenge.”

He recalled that in June 2024, the President signed an Executive Order providing tax and tariff exemptions for the import of raw materials used in drug production to encourage local manufacturing.

The Medipool initiative built on that effort by aggregating national demand and using government’s purchasing power to negotiate competitive prices with suppliers.

The minister said: “Medipool is a group purchasing or ganization that will operate as a public-private partnership. “It will serve as a national platform to supply essential medicines and healthcare products, beginning with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and eventually extending to federal tertiary hospitals.”

The scope of Medipool includes procurement planning, supply chain logistics, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and financial management.

