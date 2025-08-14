FEC Okays N142bn For Bus Terminals In 6 Geo-Political Zones

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of modern bus terminals in each of nation’s six geo-political zones at a total cost of N142,028,576,008.17.

Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, disclosed this yesterday while briefing State House correspondents the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the contract was awarded to Messrs Planet Project Limited. According to the minister, the terminals would be located in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East), and Ewu in Edo State (South-South).

Alkali described the project as the first direct Federal Government intervention in road transport infrastructure beyond road construction, adding that the choice of locations was based on economic viability.

He explained that the absence of purpose-built bus terminals to cater for millions of Nigerian commuters has contributed to rising cases of crime, road traffic accidents, and the proliferation of arms and ammunition on the nation’s highways.

Alkali said: “This is the first-time government is having an intervention in road infrastructure apart from road construction.

“In spite of the significance of road transportation in Nigeria, there are no bus terminals that address the interest of millions of commuters.”