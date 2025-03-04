FEC Okays Funds For Completion Of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Oyo-Ogbomoso Roads Dualisation

Share

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu has approved funds for the completion of two critical road projects in the country.

The first project involves the completion of the outstanding works on the Abuja-Kaduna-ZariaKano road, specifically Section II Kaduna-Zaria, within 12 months.

This stretch of road is considered highly important, and its completion is expected to significantly improve connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region.

In addition to this, the council approved the completion of the dualisation of the Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State. The project, which will be handled by Mssrs JRB Construction Co. Ltd, will cost N147,887,810,833.87 (billions).

The dualisation of this road is expected to ease the pains being experienced by trailers moving goods and agricultural products from the North to Lagos, as well as improve the overall travel experience for road users, including students.

