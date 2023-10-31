FEC okays engagement of German firm to search, locate $700bn mineral deposits

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the engagement of a German firm, GeoScan GmbH, for the search and location of solid mineral deposits in the country estimated to be worth $700 billion.

The Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday, equally okayed the sum of N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads to the metro line project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FEC also approved the commencement of the coastal roads across the country. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German firm was signed on Sunday when the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, paid a business visit to the President.

Noting that searching and locating mineral resources have always been an arduous and expensive venture in the country, Alake explained that the engagement of the German company with latest technology in the industry would save Nigeria about 80 percent of the cost.

He said: “Now the significance of this epochal event is that this company has the latest top of the line technologies; it’s a proprietary technology for exploration. It means that you can see deep down up to 10,000 meters for the mineral deposits that are available. And if you are vast in the space of solid minerals, you know that its exploration, exploitation and extraction and the processes, you would know that exploration is an expensive business. Even gathering geo-data is very expensive.

“Now, this particular technology, which is top notch like I said, is 80% cheaper than current processes in the world, is three times faster to locate deposits down on your ground, and so with our own mineral deposits, that we conservatively estimated at about $700 billion under the ground and scrambling to exploit judiciously, we constitute about 0.02% of the global mining budget. And with this $700 billion estimation of our solid minerals deposit, we still have over 90% of the entire landscape of Nigeria unexplored.”

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, in his briefing said he got Council approval for the commencement of the construction of coastal roads “running from Lagos to Port Harcourt to Cross River and then one of the harvest roads on the Trans-Sahara route, which is running from Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja down to Cameroon.

Another road, under Phase 2 also from Badagry to Sokoto, was approved to be into finance in a model of EPC+F that’s Engineering, Procurement, Construction Plus Financing. And so counsel deliberated and approved and then directed the Minister of Finance to expedite action on its own part.”

Asked to put a cost to the projects, the minister explained that the Council would decide on the cost of each section/segment of the roads when awarded to contractors.