FEC Okays Design, Construction Of Houses for Court Heads in FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the design and construction of houses for heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, while briefing newsmen after the meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said: “The Federal Executive Council, as regards the Federal Capital Territory, ratified the approval of the design and construction of residences of heads of courts; that is the president of the Court of Appeal, the president of Industrial Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory court. “Of course, you know that this has been flaggedoff and construction work is ongoing for the residences of the heads of court.

“Again, the Federal Council approved the provision of water to the satellite towns of Karu, Karishi area, Oruzo and Bwari. The last time, Mr President inaugurated the provision of one of the greater Abuja water supply and made a promise that this will be extended to the satellite towns. You also know that we have flagged off that project by the grace of God.