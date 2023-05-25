FEC Okays $592m, N226bn For Power Projects In Katsina, Ogun

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has a total sum of $592 million (Dollar components) and another N226 billion for power projects in Katsina and Ogun states. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday when he briefed journalists after the valedictory Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the Council approved the sum of $582 million for Loot 1 of Abuja-Jos transmission line and another $10.2 million in Ogun state.

The transmission line in Odun state has N3.3 billion as its local currency components. He added that a 759 megawatts solar plant was awarded for the TCN headquarters at the sum of N1.6 billion including VAT with six months completion period The minister also disclosed that the Council approved another N8.7 billion for the development of a windmill in Katsina field.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, also told journalists that the Council had approved a new policy which allows Nigerians to request their commercial banks to provide them with a debit card which doubles as their National Identity Card at no extra cost than the normal fees charged for debit cards.