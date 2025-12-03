FEC Okays 2026–2028 MTEF, Projects ₦34.33trn Revenue

…pegs exchange rate at ₦1,512/$, oil benchmark $64.85

…Coincil approves $100m Youth Loan, $50m Yobe Agric Fund

…as Tinubu orders MDAs to focus capital spending on growth projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), adopting new fiscal assumptions, macroeconomic targets and revenue projections that will shape the 2026 federal budget.

The approval followed detailed presentations by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Budget Office of the Federation during the meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said the MTEF was developed through extensive technical work by the economic management team, with inputs from MDAs, the organised private sector, civil society and development partners to ensure the fiscal strategy reflects national realities and stakeholder expectations.

Bagudu explained that the framework introduced a major innovation by distinguishing between target oil production and benchmark oil production.

For 2026, the government has set a target oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day, which the industry is expected to strive toward, while a more conservative benchmark production of 1.84 million barrels per day will be used for budget planning to avoid revenue volatility.

The Council also adopted a benchmark oil price of $64.85 per barrel, lower than Nigeria’s average premium crude price but chosen “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the minister.

For the 2026 fiscal year, the government is projecting an exchange rate of ₦1,512 to the dollar, reflecting typical election-year pressures on the currency. Inflation is projected to average 18% in 2026.

Based on these assumptions, the total revenue accruing to the Federation in 2026 is estimated at ₦50.74 trillion, to be shared among the three tiers of government.

From this projection, the Federal Government is expected to receive ₦22.6 trillion, the states ₦16.3 trillion, and the Local Governments ₦11.85 trillion.

When revenues from all federal sources are consolidated, including ₦4.98 trillion from government-owned enterprises, total Federal Government revenue for 2026 is projected at ₦34.33 trillion—representing a ₦6.55 trillion or 16% decline compared to the 2025 budget estimate.

Bagudu added that statutory transfers are projected at about ₦3 trillion, debt service at ₦10.91 trillion, and non-debt recurrent expenditure—including personnel and overheads—at ₦15.27 trillion. The fiscal deficit for 2026 is estimated at ₦20.1 trillion, equivalent to 3.61% of GDP.

The MTEF document further shows that nominal GDP is projected at ₦690 trillion+ in 2026, rising to ₦890.6 trillion by 2028. Non-oil GDP is forecast to increase from ₦550.7 trillion in 2026 to ₦871.3 trillion in 2028, while oil GDP is expected to expand from ₦557.4 trillion to ₦893.5 trillion within the same period. GDP growth is projected at 4.6% in 2026.

Bagudu said the President believed that with macroeconomic stability now taking root, sustaining reforms and implementing the MTEF faithfully would place Nigeria on a stronger growth path over the next three years.

During his briefing, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, confirmed that the MTEF was the main agenda for the day, but noted that FEC also approved two additional financing requests.

The first was a $100 million African Development Bank loan under the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund to support entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 across micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

The second was a $50 million Islamic Development Bank financing for an integrated agricultural development project in Yobe State.

Edun said Tinubu commended the commitment of his cabinet to the Renewed Hope Agenda and noted that recent economic data showed continued resilience, with GDP growing by