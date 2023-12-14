FEC Exits Varsities, Other Higher Institutions From IPPIS

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the exit of workers in all public universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Briefing newsmen yesterday after the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said universities and other tertiary institutions in the country have been authorised to discontinue the use of IPPIS. He said: “Today (yesterday), the universities and other tertiary institutions have gotten a very big relief from the integrated personnel payroll and information system.

“You will recall that the university authorities and others have been clamouring for exemption of the universities and other tertiary institutions from this system. “Today (yesterday), council has graciously approved that. What that means is that going forward, the universities and other tertiary institutions – the polytechnics and colleges of education – will be taken off the IPPIS. “What that means in simple language is that the university authorities and other tertiary institutions will now be paying their own personnel from their own end instead of relying on the IPPIS.”

Asked whether the Council decision was not tantamount to integrity failure for IPPIS, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, responded: “Simply, the President and the Council is just concerned about efficiency of management of the universities and so it has nothing to do with integrity or options of platforms. “The President cannot understand why vice chancellors should be leaving their duty post and run to Abuja to get staff enlisted on IPPIS when they get recruited.

“The basic concern is that universities are governed by laws. And those laws give them autonomy in certain respects and most respects and the IPPIS has sort of eroded that autonomy granted universities in accordance with their act.” The minister added that the Council also approved the building of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Senate Building and funds to National Examination Council (NECO).

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in his briefing disclosed that the Council approved N2.2 billion for the purchase of some navigational communication equipment for the Port Harcourt International Airport. Recall that in October 2006, the Federal Government introduced the IPPIS as one of its reform initiatives for the effective storage of personnel records with the expectation that the move would improve transparency and accountability.

The IPPIS, which was expanded to cover all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government that draw personnel costs from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, has been touted by the government as a means of saving billions of naira and improving transparency in salary payments. But the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the umbrella body for lecturers in Nigerian universities, resisted the implementation of IPPIS within universities, arguing that it undermines university autonomy and does not accommodate the unique nature of academic work.