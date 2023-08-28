FEC: Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Ministers Emerge

The newly appointed ministers have been tasked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with creating an inclusive economy for all Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu gave the charge on Monday at the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which took place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking with the newly appointed Ministers, President Tinubu tasked his cabinet to confront the nation’s current unemployment rate, which he described as unacceptable as he set the tone for his administration.

Tinubu also addressed the heightened expectations and challenging circumstances in the country, urging his cabinet members not to disappoint him and all Nigerians.

According to him, key concerns of his administration include unacceptable unemployment levels and the looming threat of climate change.

Additionally, he urged swift action to modernise the economy for sustainable growth and strengthen national security to draw in investors.

He further urged the ministers to collaborate with each other while underscoring the essence of leadership.