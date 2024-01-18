FEC Considers Executive Order To Regulate Pharmaceutical Sector

Considering the persistent rise in price of pharmaceutical products and dearth of workforce in the sector, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has resolved to work on an Executive Order (EO) to regulate activities in the nation’s pharmaceutical sector. This was disclosed by the Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister of Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Pate said: “Consistent with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which puts to the human capital, health and social welfare of Nigerians at the center, today at the Federal Executive Council, Mr. President took three far-reaching decisions relating to the health sector.

“The first is on the rising cost of pharmaceuticals, the hike in prices that we have in the pharmaceutical, which is going beyond the reach of many Nigerians, life-saving commodities, devices like syringes and needles and the exit of major companies from our market. “Those decisions also include the regulation of the sector to protect the health and well being of humans and the third decision is regarding how we deal with the crisis of human resources in the health sector.

“The first on the syringes, drugs, pharmaceuticals and other devices, as you’ll recall, Mr President, in his wisdom, at the end of last year, in October, approved an initiative to unlock the healthcare value-chain and appointed coordinator for that.”