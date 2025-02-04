FEC Approves N287.725bn For 14 Road Projects Nationwide

Share

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N287.725 billion for fourteen road projects across the country.

The Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu also okayed N80 billion for the rehabilitation of the Lau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Briefing journalists after the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Minister of Works listed the road projects to include the rescoping of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road in Niger State at N22 billion; rehabilitation of the Odukpani Junction, central section of Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja Road at N26.335 billion; AbeokutaAjubo- Iyana Mosa Road in Ogun state at 10.89 billion and Inoma Iyaka-Abaji section of Abaji-Odulu Road in Anambra State at N9.33 billion.

Others awarded were Umuahia Ituano-Ikot Ekpene road, Umuahia Emudike at N14.37 billion; Kaduna- Jos Road in Kaduna state and Plateau State, Phase One at N33.423 billion; Yola Fufure Road in Adamawa state at N11.81 billion; Ijebu-Ibutita in Ogun state, N13 billion; Amido Road, Taraba N7.68 billion; Nkomoro-Isu Road in Enugu state, and Ebonyi state at N14.49 billion.

Others were Ikot Ekepene border, Aba-Owerri Road dualization, N11.55 billion; Gashi-Bayamari Road in Yobe state N9.68 billion; Ikorodu-Shagamu road in Lagos, phase one of the Lagos ibadan Road, N27.59 billion.

“The FEC stepped down one memo, and that is the building of the FEMA head – quarters. FEC wondered why since the establishment of FEMA, FEMA never had headquarters, but we’ve been asked to research, and then recheck and then resubmit it,” he added.

The Water Resources Minister, Joseph Utsev, told newsmen that the panel set up by the Council in Septem ber last year to evaluate dams across the country presented its interim report.

He said: “The Alau Dam is very critical. We saw some challenges as a result of flooding on the 10th of September last year.

Share

Please follow and like us: