February inflation piles pressure on CBN

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may not have expected the tough anti-inflationary measures it rolled out at the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), held on February 26 and 27, to result in a slowdown in the inflation rate for last month, there is little doubt that the apex bank would still have been bothered by the February inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Friday

NBS report

According to the NBS report, Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 31.70 per cent in February from 29.90 per cent in January. The report said that on a monthon-month basis, headline inflation increased by +48bps to 3.12 per cent compared with 2.64 per cent recorded in the previous month, adding that the food inflation rate in February increased to 37.92 per cent on a yearon-year basis, which was 13.57 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in February 2023 (24.35 per cent). The NBS attributed the rise in annual rate of food inflation to increased prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, oil and fat, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in February 2024 was 3.79 per cent this was 0.58 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2024 (3.21 per cent),” the Bureau said, explaining that the rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by a rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, coffee, tea, and cocoa. Specifically, the report said: “The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending February 2024 over the previous twelve-month average was 30.07 per cent, which was a 7.95 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in February 2023(22.12 per cent).”

In their bid to address the key issues of rising inflation and naira weakness, members of the newly constituted MPC of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at their maiden meeting last month, voted to hike the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by a substantial +400bps to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent-the highest level recorded since 2006- and increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45.0 per cent. However, as New Telegraph reported at the time, most analysts faulted the MPC’s decisions on the grounds that not only were they not likely to curb inflation, but the significant hike in the MPR could, in fact, negatively impact economic growth.

Analysts’ reaction

For instance, reacting to the outcome of the MPC meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, argued that the MPC’s decisions will further negatively affect the country’s real sector, which was already grappling with several macroeconomic challenges. He said: “The increase of Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) from 18.75 per cent to 22.5 per cent; and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45 per cent pose a major risk to the financial intermediation role of banks in the Nigerian economy. The increase would constrain the capacity of banks to support economic growth and investment, especially in the real sector of the economy because the increases are quite significant. “Although the decision was consistent with the typical policy response of the central banks globally, it failed to reckon with domestic peculiarities.

The key drivers of Nigeria inflation are largely supply-side variables, and the CBN ways and means financing. “Over the last two years, there had been persistent monetary policy tightening, yet there has not been any significant impact on the inflationary pressures. If anything, the general price level had been continuously on the increase.” According to him, “the credit situation in the economy is already very tight, with lending rate ranging between 25 -30 per cent. The Nigerian banks are yet to live up to their financial intermediation role because of these constraining factors.”

The CPPE boss, who noted that the transmission effects of monetary policy on the Nigerian economy were still very weak, pointed out that “in the Nigerian context, price levels are not interest sensitive; supply side issues are much more profound drivers of inflation.” “The new dramatic increase in MPR to 22.5 per cent hike means that the cost of credit to the few private sector operators that have exposure to bank credits will increase which will impact their operating costs, prices of their products and profit margins, amidst very challenging operating conditions,” he added. Similarly, in its reaction, investment firm, Comercio Partners, said that the MPC’s decisions are likely to impose grater strain one economic activities and could “exacerbate the unemployment issue confronting the Nigerian economy According to the firm, while the MPC’s decisions reiterate the CBN’s commitment to maintain price stability, the apex bank should “have taken a more subtle approach in its fight against inflation, “given that recent data on inflation, unemployment, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), shows signs of weaknesses in the economy.”

As the firm put it, “the CBN’s move to hike interest rate by 400bps, putting the MPR figure at 22.75 per cent, is expected to cause increased strain on the economy, especially businesses. The country, despite its resilience, might not have enough room to contain the latest hike in interest rates. “The economy, which currently faces a series of fluctuating social and economic challenges, may be pushed further into devastation as an increase in the minimum cost of borrowing in the economy may likely cause a slowdown in the corporate sector, leading to a decline in the stock market. “Also, with this move, it is expected that the fixed-income space may see a sell-off as an increased interest rate makes old fixed-income securities unattractive, causing a fall in their prices and accompanied by increased yield. It is also expected that new issues both in the public and private spaces will attract higher yields. “Lastly, on the macroeconomic front, despite the increased interest rate likely to cause a slowdown in GDP growth and stock appreciation, the move may exacerbate the unemployment issue confronting the Nigerian economy.

Although doubtful, we may see some degree of easing in the inflation figures before the end of the year.” However, commenting on the MPC’s hiking of the MPR, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) stated that while it may only partly reduce inflation, it was a necessary move. According to the analysts, short term implications of the MPR hike include, sharp correction of the stock market, increase in lending rates and borrower default rates, across the country, naira appreciation, significant increase in the level of national savings and reduction in propensity to consume.

MPC stance

But as the communiqué released by the MPC at the end of that meeting clearly indicated, members of the committee considered the impact of further tightening of monetary policy on economic growth. The communiqué stated: “The Committee’s decisions were centered on the current inflationary and exchange rate pressures, projected inflation, and rising inflation expectations. Members were concerned about the persistent rise in the level of inflation and emphasised the Committee’s commitment to reverse the trend as the balance of risk leaned towards rising inflation. “The Committee, however, acknowledged the trade-off between the pursuit of output growth and taming inflation but was convinced that an enduring output expansion is possible only in an environment of low and stable inflation.

“Members noted the decision to transit to an inflation targeting framework as essential to addressing the persistence of inflationary pressures in the economy and commended the fiscal authority for their invaluable support. In the opinion of the Committee, the options available for decision were to either hold or hike the policy rate to offset the persisting inflationary pressure.”

The statement further said: “The major factors driving inflationary pressure remain exchange rate pass-through, rising cost of energy, high fiscal deficits, and lingering security challenges in major foodproducing areas. “In addition, global factors such as tight financial conditions and trade disruptions from ongoing geopolitical tensions remain significant upside risks to the outlook for domestic inflation. Staff forecasts therefore indicate that inflation will remain on an upward trajectory in the near term before commencing a descent.”

Conclusion

But while the communiqué does indicate that the increase in the inflation rate in February may not have come as a surprise to members of the MPC, analysts believe that the committee, at its meeting next week, will be under pressure to look for ways of sustaining its inflation fight without adopting measures likely to hurt the real sector.