February 2nd Sit-At-Home Order Suffers Setback As IPOB Rejects Order

…Denies Emma Powerful As Pseudonym

The alleged sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) slated for Monday, February 2nd, in Anambra State has suffered a heavy setback following the dismissal of the body that it never issued such a directive.

The pro-Biafran group also rejected the use of what it called the pseudonym of Emma Powerful as the signatory of its press statements, warning that any statement from it bearing the name Emma Powerful is fake and did not emanate from the body.

According to the Head of the Directorate of State, Mazi Chukwukadibia Edoziem, the body explained, “Furthermore, the Directorate of State categorically states that it did not authorise any individual or group whatsoever to issue a lockdown or sit-at-home order across Biafranland on Monday, February 2nd 2026. Consequently, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra resolved as follows”

“In line with organisational standards, all press statements representing the official position of IPOB must henceforth be released exclusively on IPOB’s official letter-headed paper”

“Arising from the abuse, misuse, and compromise of the pseudonym Emma Powerful, IPOB shall no longer use this name in issuing its press statements”

“For the avoidance of doubt and in the interest of clarity, any press statement released under the pseudonym ‘Emma Powerful’ going forward does not emanate from IPOB leadership and does not represent the position of the IPOB Directorate of State (DOS)”

“Furthermore, the Directorate of State categorically stated that it did not authorise any individual or group whatsoever to issue a lockdown or sit-at-home order across Biafraland on Monday, 2 February 2026”, it read