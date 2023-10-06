Featuring in Musicals Helped Broaden My Skills, Horizon – Osammor

Jennifer Osammor is an actress with several film, television, radio and theatre productions to her credit. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about how she became passionate about acting, her role as Siya in the television drama series, ‘Ladies & the not so Gentlemen’ which is currently showing on GOTV and other stations, challenges and what it takes to be an artiste in Nigeria among other issues

Beyond the persona we see on stage and screen, who really is Jennifer Osammor?

I would like to say that I am a disciplined, down-to-earth lady. I am both an introvert and an extrovert depending on the situation or environment I find myself. But mostly I am homely and I love my own company most times.

How did you become interested in the arts?

Aside from studying theatre arts, I was fondly called a ‘Drama Queen’ during my childhood days. So the interest began right from my primary school days. Anything drama, I was at the forefront.

Tell us how your journey as a professional artiste began?

I have a BA in Theatre Arts from university of Lagos, Akoka, and whilst in school I majored in acting. I would say I started professional acting while in the university because I got involved in professional theatre company at the time and we would perform plays in different centers, mainly MUSON Centre, to paid audiences from time to time; and I got paid for every gig I was part of.

My first pay job as an actress was N1500 this was in 2002. I remember being so excited that I got paid. And so from then my pay moved up to N15000, and it kept moving up on and on like that as I kept performing plays on different stages. That’s how my journey began as an actress. I also did a couple of radio drama productions back then too. All these early experiences helped shaped and build my confidence as actress.

Congratulations on the premiere of your new TV drama series, ‘Ladies & the no so Gentlemen’ and your acclaimed performance. Tell us about your role as Siya in the series. How did you relate to the story?

The story is very very relatable. I would love to emphasize that. It’s a story that takes us through the journey of various issues that affect personal lives and the family unit. Siya (the role I played) I would like to say is a strong character. Siya is a Doctor, married to a doctor as well. In fact they are both surgeons and they both own a specialist hospital.

She is a professional and also a passionate woman, that is why we can see how passionate she is with her friendship to her three friends. And she always wants the best for them even though to one of her friends (Adanma) it didn’t seem like that.

I would describe her as a “fixer,” who goes all out trying to fix everything, especially where it concerns her friends, without sentiments involved and by so doing, automatically it affects her home negatively. She is of the opinion that everything is all well and good in her home and plays Mrs Fix-it in her friends lives.

How is this different from your previous jobs?

I wouldn’t say there is much of a difference to previous jobs. It’s a project that required my professionalism and commitment, so as always I bring my A-game to deliver after understanding what is expected of me as a person and the role I am to play.

From your experience, how is ‘Ladies & the not so Gentlemen’ different from other TV series you have featured in or watched?

I would say this is the first time I’ll play the role of a doctor, so some personal research was done to deliver on that. Then the difference from other series I have watched, would probably be the plot style in portraying the story.

Tell us your experience working with the producer, Vicky Amede… It was a pleasant experience.. This was my first time working with her. We still very much relate till now and I look forward to future working relationship with her.

How would you describe her?

Easy going woman! She always wants the best at all times. She is very approachable thereby making it very easy to relate with her.

The show premiered about two months ago, what’s the response so far?

I believe the response has been a 100%…

What were the challenges?

This project was filmed during the later period of covid-19 and eruption of the End-Sars protest, so you can imagine what the challenges would have been for us all. But notwithstanding, all precautionary steps were taken to avoid any mishaps plus we were all housed during the period of shoot.

Looking back, would you say you have done well?

Looking back, I would love to pat my back! It’s still a journey for me. There is still so much room for more and I return all the glory to God for how far he has brought me and where he is still taking me to.

What does it take to be an artiste in Nigeria?

To be artiste in this country is not for the feeble minded. You have to be dogged and stubborn to see your dreams comes true. You need to be determined and not give up despite the challenges. You also need to be passionate because that’s your “why” to keep you going.

I am grateful that artistes are taken a little more seriously now in Nigeria unlike before, but nonetheless you have to go through all the odds and the rigors because you are bound to encounter a whole lot them.

People say the film industry is growing but not the actors. What’s your take about this?

It’s appears so, but in the real fact it’s not true. That is why actors or upcoming actors need to do their home-work, work on yourself and craft. With the advent of social media, an actor can easily portray his or her craft on social media, this helps in showcasing your talent apart from attending auditions and art gatherings. Most times producers and directors discover new talent through these avenues, thereby growing the industry.

You have featured in several musicals. How has it shaped your perception of live theatre?

It has helped broaden my skills and horizon as a performer on stage. Back then we called it ‘total theatre’. But now it’s called musical drama because, I think it’s a little more sophisticated and it’s likened to ‘Broadway Shows’, which I find interesting and different.

What has been the most challenging part of your career as an artiste?

Getting jobs. It’s still challenging but we are very grateful that its no longer as tough as when I first started. God has placed one where it’s a bit easier now to get roles. There is growth!

How do you want to be remembered?

First as someone who impacted greatly by touching different lives no matter how small and as an actress who added great value, inspiring a lot with her craft in the Entertainment industry as a whole.

What’s your advice for budding actresses?

There is this saying: “know yourself no be abuse”. So, I’ll like to say, know who you are first! Build on your strengths and work on your weaknesses if you can. Do not sell yourself short. It might take time but trust the timing and make it intentional to enjoy your journey. If you believe then it will be eventually.