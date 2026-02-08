Fears Over Making Nigeria Islamic Banking Financial Hub

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Olowo, recently disclosed plans to integrate the accounting and auditing organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) standards into its framework. It aims at making Nigeria the financial hub for Islamic financing in Africa. This has drawn a line between finance, faith, and secular identity. ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports

Though structured as an economic move, the plans by the Federal Reporting Council (FRC), has raised eyebrows and heightened concerns that question why Nigeria should be the hub of Islamic financing in Africa ahead of core Muslim nations like Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. This is coming despite the fact that Nigeria is a secular nation state contending with terror attacks heavily rooted in Islamic fundamentalism.

Religious scholars have stated that Nigeria is dominated by many vibrant religions, and according to the constitution, there is freedom of association, which allows many to freely choose the religion they want to be associated with. Importantly, it has made the connection between state policy and faith matters a sensitive issue.

When Nigeria upgraded its observer status to full membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 1986 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, eyebrows were raised as to why Nigeria was registered as such when it is not an Islamic country. That move compromised its secular status.

In 2011, former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, championed the introduction of non-interest Islamic banking in Nigeria. This gave rise to banks like Jaiz Bank, Taj Bank, and others as they rolled out operations based on Islamic law (Sharia) of charging no interest but profit and loss sharing as agreed by the parties involved. This latest development, some have argued tilts towards that direction.

Case for humanity, economy

While many may think the recent statement by Dr Olowo to make Nigeria the hub of Islamic financing in Africa could be an affront to other religions, the Amir (National Imam) Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Bashir Alatoye, is of the view that it is not the case and wants the religious label taken out of it.

Speaking with the Sunday Telegraph, he asserted: “There are some things we need to know about Islamic banking. It is a thing about humanity. It is not about being a Muslim or Christian but humanity. The Islamic economic system does not deal with interest but profits, and when you make a loss, you also share it equally, and this is based on agreements. It doesn’t admit that you will start running interests before the business starts, or you run interest higher than the profit the organisation has made, to the extent that it will collapse. You have been hearing about Islamic banking, but remove Islamic and put non-interest banking, which is already being practiced in the United Kingdom. Just call it Non-Interest Banking, and everyone will log in. The word Islamic originated from Islam, and I believe he doesn’t want anyone to suffer economically.”

Alatoye continued by highlighting the social welfare of non-interest banking, “the issue of Zakat is that it takes the poor out of poverty in a dignified manner. It is not only about sharing money, but you have to come up with something good and reasonable for their lives in a very respectful way, and not just sharing money the way we do in Nigeria. Find something valuable for them to do so that they can stand on their own”. What Dr Olowo is doing is trying to lift people out of poverty to prosperity. The only challenge is that Nigeria is very sensitive when it comes to religion.”

Responding to the question on whether this could be a ploy to covertly finance extremists who carry out terrorist acts, the cleric shot back: “Terrorism and cheating have no root in Islam. When we are talking about concepts, we should say them positively and be objective about them. Anything that has to do with terrorism, cheating others, does not have a basis in Islam, and the religion is about humanity. Nigeria is a secular state, but for me, either Christian or Muslim, anything that is brought to the environment that will further alleviate humanity should be embraced. As I said before, this is about humanity, as Islam is about peace and humanity, but some people have turned it by doing whatever they like, and this is not about religion. We politicize everything, and religion does not require politics because God will not judge based on your religion. We politicize everything, and religion does not require politics because God will not judge based on your religion but on the good you did. If judgment is going to be based on the good people do, then we need to start looking at it from that perspective, and if Christians bring something good, of course, we will have to embrace it as it is about the good of all.”

The Muslim leader continued saying,” This is about economic purposes that we are talking about. The fact that it was Islam that brought this to the basis of humanity should be welcomed. My brothers from the other side of Nigeria are not playing politics with this, as they have gotten money, and it is based on profit sharing rather than on an interest basis, and this is different from our conventional banks. Nobody has given them a form to sign that they should become Muslims, or have been coerced.”

“Quoting from the Quran, Chapter 107 of the holy book, it says each person’s religion is for them, and this was what the holy prophet told those in Mecca and Medina. With utmost respect, it is only those who want certain benefits to himself that will use religion, tribalism, and nepotism, as those are the three things we use in Nigeria. Using money to sponsor terrorism is ungodly.”

Still speaking on why Nigeria should be the financial hub of Islamic financing in Africa ahead of other core African Muslim nations, the Muslim leader said, “He was just appointed as the Executive Secretary of FRC and may have in mind, and to be honest, I don’t think he was looking at the global timing. He is being pragmatic and forward-driven, coming from the Lagos state system, where it is developing and moving forward, as well as being futuristic. He is thinking about how to mitigate loss. To me, he is only canvassing how businesses will survive and grow without collapsing.”

Threat to secular status

However, Senior Pastor, God of Glory Christian Church, Pastor A T Williams, believes it is a threat to Nigeria’s secular status. Speaking with the Sunday Telegraph regarding how this move may impact our secular status, He pointed out that “Nigeria is officially a secular state and operates a federal system of government as provided by its constitution. The Federal Constitution is the supreme law of the land, indicating that Nigeria is a multi-religious state. The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and expressly prohibits the adoption of any religion as a state religion. Consequently, no single religion has a monopoly over the socio-political economy of the state, constitutionally speaking.”

Speaking further to a troubling concept on whether it’s a subtle way of Islamisation, Pastor A.T Williams added, “Proposing an idea that makes Nigeria the financial hub of Islamic banking in Africa is insensitive, considering the tension around Islamic fundamentalists’ activities. A lot of Christian communities are under the siege of Islamic jihadists, killing and destroying Christians, non-christians and forcefully taking over their communities and their means of livelihood. Any attempt to make Nigeria the financial hub of Islamic banking in Africa will be dead on arrival.”

Why Nigeria?

Speaking further, Williams stated, “as long as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria describes Nigeria as a secular state, any attempt by any person or a group of Muslim faithful to subtly hide under the guise of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria to push for the Islamisation agenda will not sell. Both the Christians and non-Christians in Nigeria will legally and lawfully resist it. Other countries in Africa are predominantly Muslim, but they are not clamouring to become the financial hub of Islamic financing in Africa.”

Williams further notes that “the people behind Islamisation of Nigeria through whatever means are not more Nigerian than the Christians and non-Christians in Nigeria. Proposing anything contrary to the position of the secular status of Nigeria is not a welcome idea because a larger population of Nigeria will not support it. The Constitution that describes Nigeria as a Federal State and binds all the citizens together has not been amended to give us a new status. The current agitation is a big threat to the secular status, and this will do us more harm than good.”

Continuing, the cleric mentioned that “as a student of history, Nigeria has witnessed so many memorable events that clearly indicate that there are attempts by a group of people at different times who are using different ideologies to Islamise Nigeria state. Looking at the opinion of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria to make Nigeria the Financial hub of Islamic banking in Africa is an attempt to impose Islamic ideology on all Nigerians, which will not be far from the truth.”

On the implications this might have on other faiths in Nigeria, Pastor Williams noted, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recommends freedom of belief and worship. It prohibits a state religion in every form. Anything contrary to freedom of worship is a way of promoting anarchy. No region or group of people in Nigeria would like to see their rights and freedom being eroded and will not resist it. Peace and unity are keys to national development. Let us do all we can to respect our Constitution and avoid any ideology that will divide us.”

Ending his remarks, he highlighted that “Undermining the competence, resourcefulness, and the huge population of Christian and non-Christian faithfuls in Nigeria is dangerous and will be counter-productive to the economic development of Nigeria.”

As the nation journeys through its complex cycles of faith and constitution, the plan of the FRC may not sit well with other religions in the country.

Is this a Greek gift and a subtle way of implementing the Islamic law in Nigeria, which is happening at a time when there are extremist activities and deep religious questions like terrorists not being brought to justice, people killing in the name of Islam, and citing blasphemy towards the holy prophet? Late Deborah, killed in Sokoto State, comes to mind, and the over 100 persons recently killed in Kwara State, destruction of churches and mosques, and abductions pose a question to the timing of this plan.